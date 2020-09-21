DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elo Life Systems, a food and agriculture company with a mission to improve human health and wellness, today announced that Alec Hayes, Ph.D., has joined Elo Life Systems as Vice President of Technology and Products. In his role, Alec will be responsible for Elo’s research and development pipeline and strategic expansion of Elo’s integrated suite of capabilities to enable accelerated product development.



“Through thoughtful analysis of opportunities and challenges in the industry, Elo has embarked on impactful programs of immediate relevance to human nutrition and the health of our planet,” commented Fayaz Khazi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Elo Life Systems. “Alec’s experience at the nexus of food and human health will be instrumental as we fast-track Elo’s pipeline and long-term vision.”

“With a product-ready genome editing platform, world-class expertise in target discovery, and an end-to-end infrastructure that enables expedited trait validation, Elo is uniquely positioned to improve human health through rapid product development,” said Alec Hayes. “I look forward to joining the incredibly talented group at Elo, working to create sustainable production of a more nutritious, and climate-resilient food supply.”

Prior to joining Elo, Alec served as the Technical Director of Agricultural Technologies at The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta. There, he helped drive long-term strategic opportunities in beverage innovation and address agricultural supply chain challenges. Prior to that, Alec held technical leadership roles at PepsiCo and Altria and brings over 20 years of industry experience in translational agriculture, developing plant-based strategies to advance consumer-focused product solutions. Alec holds a Ph.D. in plant molecular genetics from Virginia Tech.

About Elo Life Systems, Inc.

Elo’s mission is to create novel products that enhance the nutrition and diversity of the global food supply. To address agricultural needs, Elo partners with stakeholders in the food systems value chain to bridge gaps and meet needs across agricultural productivity, nutritional demand, food security, climate-resilience, and human wellness. Elo Life Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL). To learn more about Elo Life Systems please visit www.elolife.ag .

Investor and Media Contact:

Maurissa Messier

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

mmessier@elolife.ag

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/620459d9-8c82-48a2-ae64-e9ea9d183566