PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) affiliate Calcilytix Therapeutics, Inc. announced today the initiation of a Phase 2 single-center study of encaleret (CLTX-305) in individuals with ADH1 conducted at the National Institutes of Health. ADH1 is a rare, inherited disease caused by gain-of-function mutations in the calcium sensing receptor (CaSR) resulting in abnormally low serum calcium and high urine calcium and a range of debilitating symptoms. Encaleret sulfate is an investigational oral therapy being studied to address ADH1 at its source by antagonizing the CaSR.

“Patients with ADH1 are currently treated with calcium supplements with a goal of raising their serum calcium levels toward the normal range. Unfortunately, conventional therapy can exacerbate patients’ high urine calcium levels and lead to kidney stones and long-term kidney injury,” said Michael Collins, M.D., Senior Investigator, Skeletal Disorders and Mineral Homeostasis Section of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, part of the National Institutes of Health. “We are working with BridgeBio and Calcilytix to investigate whether encaleret, a therapy that targets the root cause of this disease, could potentially be considered as a future treatment option for our patients.”

The Phase 2 trial will enroll up to 16 individuals with ADH1 in an open-label, dose-ranging study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of single and multiple doses of encaleret. This study will include two treatment cohorts evaluated over three study periods, including inpatient observation at the NIH. If doses of encaleret are observed to be well-tolerated and demonstrate the potential to normalize blood and urine calcium levels, participants may be treated for up to 26 weeks.

“Encaleret has been previously shown to be well-tolerated and increase serum calcium levels in healthy volunteers and individuals with osteoporosis, a profile that encouraged our investigation of the compound in ADH1 patients,” said Jonathan C. Fox, M.D., Ph.D., Calcilytix’s Chief Medical Officer. “If successful, this initial study will provide clear proof of concept that antagonizing the CaSR can address the underlying cause of ADH1. Our goal is to develop an approved treatment to substantially reduce the current unmet medical need for these patients.”

The company expects to report topline proof-of-concept results from this Phase 2 study in 2021. This program will be featured at BridgeBio’s upcoming R&D Day on September 29 from 8:30 am ET - noon. The event will be webcast, with a link available on the event calendar at https://investor.bridgebio.com/.

About Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1)

The protein produced by the calcium-sensing receptor gene forms the CaSR, which regulates the amount of calcium in the blood. The CaSR is a G-protein-coupled receptor for which extracellular calcium is the primary ligand. Conceptually, the major physiologic role of the CaSR is to function as a ‘calciostat’ and maintain serum calcium levels by regulating the release of PTH and renal calcium reabsorption.

ADH1 is caused by rare gain-of-function mutations in the calcium-sensing receptor gene. ADH1 is characterized by increased sensitivity of the CaSR to calcium levels, which results in a physiological ‘perception’ that normal blood calcium levels are high, leading to decreased production of parathyroid hormone and diminished reabsorption of calcium from the urine.

Individuals with ADH1 present with low serum calcium, low or low-normal parathyroid hormone levels and excess urinary excretion of calcium. Symptoms resulting from low levels of serum calcium, or hypocalcemia, may include severe muscle cramping, tetany and seizures. In addition, relatively high levels of calcium in urine, a condition called hypercalciuria, may result in kidney stone formation and impaired kidney function.

About Encaleret (CLTX-305)

Encaleret is an investigational small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor (CaSR) and is being studied as a potential treatment for ADH1.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information, please visit www.bridgebio.com.

