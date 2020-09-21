ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arotech Corporation announced today that its Advanced Electronics Division (AED) acquired UST-Aldetec, a privately held corporation with sites in Fair Lawn, NJ, Sacramento, CA, and Reno, NV. UST-Aldetec is a state-of-the-art design, engineering, manufacturing and services company specializing in complex, high reliability, mission critical electronic components. The addition will bring expertise in integrated microwave assemblies and RF amplifier equipment, among other specializations, to the Advanced Electronics Division of Arotech.



The newly formed division will have the ability to support customer programs from component level selection and design to full system manufacturing, functional test and integration. UST-Aldetec will join UEC Electronics (Hanahan, SC) to expand the capabilities of Arotech’s Advanced Electronics Division into the RF Microwave space and bring needed manufacturing capabilities to the UST-Aldetec companies.

“The addition of UST-Aldetec expands our electronics capabilities into both RF and Microelectronic product platforms. This capability will open up a much broader market segment for our growing complex electronics business and allow us to serve a growing need for these types of products within our existing defense, communications, and medical markets,” said Matt Bakker, President of the Advanced Electronics Division.

About Arotech Advanced Electronics Division

Arotech’s Advanced Electronics Division (AED) provides high-end defense electronics and power distribution solutions primarily for the defense and medical markets with development expertise across a variety of electronic assembly design and build disciplines. AED flagship power source programs, GREENS and MEHPS, are a part of the USMC’s and Army’s mobile power generation portfolio, which augment deployed force’s generator capabilities. The Division has been recognized annually for performance and quality on its complex electronics manufactured systems including a 5-Star rating with Raytheon the past two years.

About Arotech Corporation

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security company made up of three divisions: Energy Solutions, Training and Simulation, and Advanced Electronics. Arotech is incorporated in Delaware, with corporate offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Additional information can be found at www.arotech.com.

