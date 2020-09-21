New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501570/?utm_source=GNW

85 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of new airports and increasing instances of low visibility. In addition, development of new airports is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Surveillance

• Safety and support

• Guidance

• Routing



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing congestion at airports as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market covers the following areas:

• Advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market sizing

• Advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market forecast

• Advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market industry analysis





