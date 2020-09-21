Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Privacy Management Software Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Privacy Management Software Market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Organizations have been struggling with the daunting task of protecting data of their operations. The greater involvement and initiatives with an increase in the number of privacy rules and various laws for data protection are driving the adoption of the privacy management software market.
The California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by the European Union have highlighted the importance of protecting data and the consequences of failing to do so for the organizations. Additionally, From the financial account data for the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), healthcare data for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), or managing the compliance for general risks that information thieves pose to everyone; hence, data protection is critical in managing information risk.
Organizations these days are subjected to protecting sensitive and private information in many ways. Hence, they are mandated to demonstrate diligence in maintaining the accurate inventories of personal data and how it is transmitted and handled. The growing advocacy and awareness have resulted in more pressure on the companies to provide the customer with insight on their data being utilized. This has resulted in increased adoption of privacy management software.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the countries across the world have implemented precautionary measures. This has resulted in a rise in the adoption of video communication platforms. In the past four months, the new domain registration on these video communication platforms, including Zoom, has rapidly increased. According to the Checkpoint Security, since January 2020, more than 1700 new domains were registered and 25% of which registered in the first week of March 2020.
Key Market Trends
Rising Need to Achieve Compliance with Privacy Requirements
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The privacy management software market appears to be highly competitive with the presence of many domestic and international players in the market. The market is moderately concentrated moving towards the fragmented stage in the near future. The key strategies adopted by the major players in the market are product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions, partnerships. Some of the major players in the market are OneTrust, TrustArc, Securiti, SAI Global, and SAP SE and among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in the number of Privacy Rules and Varied Privacy Laws
4.2.2 Rising Need to Achieve Compliance with Privacy Requirements
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Reliance on Traditional Authentication Methods and Low Preparedness
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Assessment on the Impact of COVID-19 on the market
4.7 Core Privacy Requirements and Core Functions of a Privacy Management Offering
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Type
5.1.1 On-Premise
5.1.2 On-Demand (Cloud/SaaS)
5.2 By Printing Technology
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Ranking Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 OneTrust LLC
6.2.2 TrustArc Inc.
6.2.3 Securiti Inc.
6.2.4 SAI Global Pty Ltd.
6.2.5 SAP SE
6.2.6 Syrenis Ltd.
6.2.7 Crownpeak Technology Inc.
6.2.8 Exterro Inc.
6.2.9 WireWheel Inc.
6.2.10 BigID Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nx9m9
