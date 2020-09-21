Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Asset Management Software Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Fixed Asset Management Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 12% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). Automation coupled with increased adoption of IoT-based assets across industries such as Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Energy, Power, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, and Construction, amongst others, is expected to drive the growth in adoption of Fixed Asset Management Software.
Fixed Asset Management Software automates the different stages of the asset lifecycle, and helps in improving efficiency while optimizing capital expenditure. It further helps an organization in tax planning and effectively evaluates and manages other parameters such as inventory management, labor performance, productivity, depreciation, asset repairs, asset tracking, and many more.
Technological advancements across industries, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, and many more, are expected to boost the adoption of Fixed Asset Management Software, as these technologies provide agility, scalability, and efficiency to businesses. Hence, solution providers are increasingly introducing technologically advanced solutions to gain maximum market traction.
For instance, in September 2019, Adapt IT partnered with i-Chain, a South Africa based fixed asset management services, and solutions company to jointly provide a Web-based system offering easy access to a cloud-based environment, specifically designed for educational institutions to help them manage their assets.
Key Market Trends
Industrial Manufacturing is Expected to Exhibit Maximum Adoption
North America is Expected to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the Fixed Asset Management Software Market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several global players across the globe, such as Infor, IBM, SAP, FMIS, Asset Panda, AssetWorks, Tracet, and many more. The market players are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance their market presence. The companies are also innovating to integrate technologies like AI, Cloud Computing, ML, and Automation, amongst others to boost the effectiveness of their offerings.
