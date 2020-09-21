Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Global Molecular Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Market: US, Europe, Japan--Supplier Shares, Volume and Sales Forecasts by Test and Market Segment, Competitive Strategies, Emerging Technologies, Latest Instrumentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is available by geographic region, country, market segment, test category, section, and individual assay.



This comprehensive seven- country report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the global molecular blood banking market during the next five years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies.



The report explores future marketing and technological trends in the US, Europe and Japan; provides test volume and sales forecasts by market segment/test location; compares features of major automated and semi-automated molecular and immunohematology analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next five years.



Blood Group Genotyping

PCR, PCR-RFLP, AS-PCR or PCR-SSP, Multiplex PCR, Real Time PCR, Sanger DNA Sequencing, Pyrosequencing



Microarrays

BeadChip Array, BloodChip, Genome Lab SNP Stream, Fluidic Microarray Systems, TaqMan OpenArray, MALDI-TOF-MS, Mini-Sequencing



Blood Typing and Grouping Tests

ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 + IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du).



Infectious Disease Screening Tests

AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT.



Sales and Market Share Analysis

Sales and market share estimates for leading suppliers of blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests by country and individual product.



Geographic Regions

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Competitive Assessments



Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, M&A, product portfolios, marketing tactics, and new products in R&D.



Market Segmentation Analysis

Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth, and key suppliers, by country.

Test volume and sales forecasts for over 40 blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests, including NAT, by country and market segment:

Blood Centers

Plasma Fractionation Facilities

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Laboratories

Military Blood Banks

Current and Emerging Products

Analysis of current and emerging molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease NAT screening assays.

Review of automated and semi-automated molecular and immunohematology analyzers.

Technology Review

Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential applications for the blood banking market.

Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products, by test.

Worldwide Market Overview

Estimates of facilities performing blood banking tests, by country.

Test volume and sales projections by country.

Strategic Recommendations

New product development opportunities for molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease NAT assays and instrumentation with significant market appeal.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biokit

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Diagast

DiaSorin

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic

Immucor

LabCorp

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Proteome Sciences

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Tecan

Thermo Fisher

