Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Global Molecular Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Market: US, Europe, Japan--Supplier Shares, Volume and Sales Forecasts by Test and Market Segment, Competitive Strategies, Emerging Technologies, Latest Instrumentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is available by geographic region, country, market segment, test category, section, and individual assay.
This comprehensive seven- country report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the global molecular blood banking market during the next five years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies.
The report explores future marketing and technological trends in the US, Europe and Japan; provides test volume and sales forecasts by market segment/test location; compares features of major automated and semi-automated molecular and immunohematology analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next five years.
Blood Group Genotyping
PCR, PCR-RFLP, AS-PCR or PCR-SSP, Multiplex PCR, Real Time PCR, Sanger DNA Sequencing, Pyrosequencing
Microarrays
BeadChip Array, BloodChip, Genome Lab SNP Stream, Fluidic Microarray Systems, TaqMan OpenArray, MALDI-TOF-MS, Mini-Sequencing
Blood Typing and Grouping Tests
ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 + IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du).
Infectious Disease Screening Tests
AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT.
Sales and Market Share Analysis
Sales and market share estimates for leading suppliers of blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests by country and individual product.
Geographic Regions
Competitive Assessments
Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, M&A, product portfolios, marketing tactics, and new products in R&D.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Current and Emerging Products
Technology Review
Worldwide Market Overview
Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29drfr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: