Wakefield, MA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced keynotes, sponsors, and program for ApacheCon@Home, the new virtual conference taking place 29 September - 1 October 2020. Registration is free for all attendees.



"We're pleased to present ApacheCon@Home," said Rich Bowen, Vice President of ASF Conferences. "Our primary focus is the well-being of our community, so it was an easy decision to transition this year's ApacheCon and other Apache in-person events to a virtual format for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of their homes. We are pleased to present a diverse program featuring 10 keynotes, two dozen tracks, and 170-plus sessions, and look forward to thousands of participants from around the world tuning in."

ApacheCon is the ASF's official global conference series, first held in 1998. ApacheCon draws attendees from more than 130 countries to experience "Tomorrow's Technology Today" independent of business interests, corporate biases, or sales pitches.

The ApacheCon program showcases the latest breakthroughs from dozens of Apache projects, with content selected entirely by Apache projects and their communities. Participants at all levels will learn about Apache project innovations in categories that include:

Big Data (Accumulo, Airflow, Beam, BookKeeper, DataSketches {incubating}, DLab {incubating}, Druid, Flink, Geode, Hadoop, HDFS, Hive, Hudi, Iceberg, Ignite, Kudu, NiFi, Ozone, Parquet, Pulsar, Ranger, Spark, YARN, Yunicorn {incubating}, Zeppelin);

Content Delivery (Traffic Server/Traffic Control);

Databases (Cassandra);

Fintech (Fineract);

Geospatial (GeoSpark {incubating}, SIS);

Innovation (projects undergoing development in the Apache Incubator);

Integration (ActiveMQ, Camel, CXF, Kafka);

IoT (Edgent {incubating}, IoTDB, PLC4X, StreamPipes {incubating});

Machine Learning (Mahout, MXNet);

Observability (SkyWalking);

Productivity Suites (OpenOffice);

Programming Languages (Groovy);

Search (Lucene, Solr);

Semantic Web (Jena);

Servers (Apache HTTP Server, Sling, Traffic Control, Traffic Server, Tomcat);

Software Development (Royale);

Streaming (Kafka)

Keynote presentations will be delivered by Jonathan Ellis of DataStax, Sam Lightstone of IBM, Gian Merlino of Imply, Anil Inamdar of Instaclustr, Thomas Huang of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Edmon Begoli of Oak Ridge National Labs, Kim Huang of Red Hat, Sheng Wu of Tetrate, Camille Fournier of Two Sigma, and Catherine McGarvey of VMWare.



A dedicated track for sessions in Mandarin as well as for community-driven development "The Apache Way" will be held. Several sessions will also be presented in German, Hindi, and Spanish. The full program is available at https://www.apachecon.com/acah2020/tracks/

ApacheCon@Home sponsors include Apple, Amazon Web Services, DataStax, IBM, Imply, Instaclustr, OpenLogic, Red Hat, RX-M, and VMWare. To sponsor ApacheCon@Home, visit https://www.apachecon.com/acah2020/sponsors.html

Register today at https://www.apachecon.com/acah2020/ . Select sessions will be recorded and available following the event.

About ApacheCon

ApacheCon is the official global conference series of The Apache Software Foundation. Since 1998 ApacheCon has been drawing participants at all levels to explore "Tomorrow's Technology Today" across 350+ Apache projects and their diverse communities. ApacheCon showcases the latest developments in ubiquitous Apache projects and emerging innovations through hands-on sessions, keynotes, real-world case studies, trainings, hackathons, community events, and more. For more information, visit http://apachecon.com/ and https://twitter.com/ApacheCon

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the world’s largest Open Source foundation, stewarding 227M+ lines of code and providing more than $20B+ worth of software to the public at 100% no cost. The ASF’s all-volunteer community grew from 21 original founders overseeing the Apache HTTP Server to 813 individual Members and 206 Project Management Committees who successfully lead 350+ Apache projects and initiatives in collaboration with 7,800+ Committers through the ASF’s meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way". Apache software is integral to nearly every end user computing device, from laptops to tablets to mobile devices across enterprises and mission-critical applications. Apache projects power most of the Internet, manage exabytes of data, execute teraflops of operations, and store billions of objects in virtually every industry. The commercially-friendly and permissive Apache License v2 is an Open Source industry standard, helping launch billion dollar corporations and benefiting countless users worldwide. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Amazon Web Services, Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cerner, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Inspur, Pineapple Fund, Red Hat, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Verizon Media, and Workday. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF .

