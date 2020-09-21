TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Power Trust (“Jade Power” or the “Trust”) (TSXV:JPWR.UN) announces that the special committee comprised of certain independent directors of the administrator of the Trust (the “Committee”) struck to explore strategic alternatives for the Trust has been disbanded. The formation of the Committee was first announced by the Trust on May 15, 2020. Further, the Trust announces that it has terminated the mandate of the Trust’s financial advisor BAC IP EAD (BAC Securities) to support the evaluation of potential alternatives.



J. Colter Eadie, Chief Executive Officer of Jade Power commented, “We thank the Committee members for their work during the tenure of the Committee’s mandate. As noted from our Q2 2020 financial results, the Trust has been achieving record energy generation and profit levels, our operations continue to perform to expectations and our balance sheet continues to strengthen. With the completion of the strategic review, management can now further focus on seeking growth and acquisition opportunities that are accretive to the Trust’s unitholders.”

