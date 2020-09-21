Clinically proven app from Healthimation, LLC, to be paired with Company’s proBEAT™ non-invasive CGM system solution to offer convenient and effective management of pre-diabetes and Type 2 diabetes



LOUGHBOROUGH, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD)(“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces it has licensed the rights to Healthimation, LLC’s mobile application based digital program, a well-validated and award-winning 12-week program to help patients manage their weight and pre-diabetes or early diabetes conditions. The program is intended to be combined with the company’s proBEAT™ non-invasive patch CGM (continuous glucose monitor) for an enhanced behavioral change experience.

Developed at a major diabetes center in the U.S. over more than 15 years, the digital program curriculum implements the most advanced approach to nutrition, exercise, and behavioral change and has been clinically tested and has demonstrated many benefits to a patient’s overall health, including weight reduction, significant improvements in A1C, lipid profile, and blood pressure, and a reduction in medications taken.



Healthimation, LLC has implemented this curriculum in an app that gamifies daily tasks and uses engaging high-quality animation and live coaching to encourage users to make healthy behavior changes, such as improvements in personal nutrition and exercise coaching, via the development and education of the app’s avatar Lena. Through machine-learning technology, the software makes Lena “smarter”, resulting in more personal recommendations for the patient over time.

Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Nemaura Medical’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are delighted and honored to be working with Healthimation to bring diabetic patients an easy-to-use solution that combines our proBEAT™ CGM product with a clinically validated diabetes management and reversal program. Our ultimate aim is to help patients with pre-diabetes from becoming diabetic while also providing support to those currently with Type 2 diabetes to potentially reverse their condition. Diabetes continues to be one of the largest growing medical problems in the U.S., and our aim is to provide an unparalleled product and suite of services that can compete favorably with existing products on the market that are less convenient and more invasive for patients.”

The Company believes that combination of the digital program with Nemaura’s proBEAT™ offering expected to launch this year, will allow for more beneficial outcomes in patients with Type 2 diabetes, help prevent high-risk pre-diabetic patients from becoming diabetic, and possibly even lead to diabetes remission in some patients. The integrated offering offers numerous advantages in breadth of application and depth of features over other competing digital platforms on the market attempting to address the weight control and/or diabetes markets, many of which are more expensive and more invasive than the Company’s anticipated solution.

SugarBEAT®, Nemaura’s patented, CE marked, needle-free CGM that is non-invasive, affordable, and painless, is easily applied to the skin via a small unobtrusive patch. The device transmits blood glucose data to users and/or healthcare professionals via a mobile app to allow for better monitoring or treatment. The Company’s BEAT™diabetes is a planned health subscription service driven by the personalized data provided by sugarBEAT® and processed through an artificial intelligence engine to provide personalized 1-on-1 lifestyle coaching and behavior change recommendations.

In the U.S., there are currently 88 million patients considered to be pre-diabetic and 25 million patients with Type 2 diabetes. Worldwide, there are 420 million patients with diabetes and over 1 billion people considered pre-diabetic.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT®, BEAT™diabetes, and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and is expected to be launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023. Nemaura expects to launch proBEAT™ in the U.S. and sugarBEAT® in the U.K. and Germany by year-end 2020.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the launch of proBEAT™ in the US, risks related to regulatory status and the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura’s ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura and its partners’ ability to develop, market and sell proBEAT™, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to both proBEAT™ digital health, and sugarBEAT®. There can be no assurance that the company will be able to reach a part of or any of the global market for CGM with its products/services. The FDA reserves the right to re-evaluate their decision that proBEAT™ qualifies as a general wellness product should it become aware of any issues such as skin irritation or other adverse events from the device, as well as any misuse impacting patient safety, and any other reason as the FDA may see fit at its discretion to determine the product does not fit the definition of a general wellness product. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

