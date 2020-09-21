SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano, will present a company overview and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit taking place virtually on September 21-23, 2020.

Presentation details: Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 Time: 1:40 pm Eastern Time Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer5/bngo/2696742

A replay of the webcast presentation will be posted under the Investor Relations section of Bionano’s website following the live event.



About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

