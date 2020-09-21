CANYON//SRAM recently started utilizing the Supersapiens’ ecosystem, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, which provides athletes with real-time glucose visibility and can help empower them to make real-time adjustments to fueling strategies. Image ©Thomas Maheux

CANYON//SRAM recently started utilizing the Supersapiens’ ecosystem, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, which provides athletes with real-time glucose visibility and can help empower them to make real-time adjustments to fueling strategies. Image ©Thomas Maheux

Before the Tour de France Grand Départ in Nice, several Team Jumbo-Visma athletes wore the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor for several days to collect base-level glucose data as part of an observational wear trial. Team Jumbo-Visma riders are currently wearing the Libre Sense Biosensor during training to learn more about each individual rider’s glucose variability. Image ©CorVos

Before the Tour de France Grand Départ in Nice, several Team Jumbo-Visma athletes wore the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor for several days to collect base-level glucose data as part of an observational wear trial. Team Jumbo-Visma riders are currently wearing the Libre Sense Biosensor during training to learn more about each individual rider’s glucose variability. Image ©CorVos

Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supersapiens, an Atlanta-based sports technology company focused on energy management to sustain peak athletic performance, announced partnerships with Team Jumbo-Visma and CANYON//SRAM. Athletes from both WorldTour teams are currently using the energy management system, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, which provides athletes with real-time glucose visibility and can help empower them to make real-time adjustments to fueling strategies.

Supersapiens is built by athletes with a combined 30+ years of experience at the toughest level of sports. The Supersapiens ecosystem, utilizing Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, was designed for athletes to continuously measure glucose to better understand the correlation between glucose levels and athletic performance.

The Abbott Libre Sense is a small round biosensor (approximately the size of a two Euro coin) worn on the back of the upper arm. The biosensor provides real-time glucose values and can be worn for up to 14 days, and continuously transmits via Bluetooth® wireless technology to Supersapiens app or the Supersapiens Reader for real-time visibility. The Supersapiens app provides personalized Insights, Event Analytics, and powerful educational resources so athletes can learn exactly how their body and performance levels are affected by their fueling strategy. In a partnership with global healthcare leader Abbott, Supersapiens is bringing glucose monitoring technology direct-to-consumer for athletes in Europe.

“Getting to name Team Jumbo-Visma and CANYON//SRAM as partners from our launch makes us extremely proud to know we have some of the fastest bike racers in the pro peloton training with Supersapiens’ ecosystem,” said Phil Southerland, founder and CEO of Supersapiens and former professional cyclist. “The advantages of Supersapiens’ ecosystem to help athletes sustain peak performance are real. For the first time, we provide athletes with Insights into the body’s fuel levels, which will fundamentally change how all athletes view energy management. We couldn’t be happier that these top WorldTour teams are embracing this technology.”

Before the Tour de France Grand Départ in Nice, several Team Jumbo-Visma athletes wore the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor for several days to collect base-level glucose data as part of an observational wear trial. Team Jumbo-Visma riders are currently wearing the Libre Sense Biosensor during training to learn more about each individual rider’s glucose variability.

“The better we understand how the body responds to training and nutrition, the more we can optimize training and nutrition,” said Mathieu Heijboer, Head of Performance of Team Jumbo-Visma. “Supersapiens gives us a tool to better understand this response in a way that has not been possible before.”

CANYON//SRAM recently started utilizing the Supersapiens’ ecosystem. Established in 2016, the team is racing its fifth season in the Women’s WorldTour with 16 women from 10 countries.

“We’re very pleased that Supersapiens has asked to partner with our team and provide our riders with access to such an innovative system. The technology behind the Supersapiens ecosystem and the information we will be able to gain on individual fueling strategies will further assist our riders to reach even greater levels of performance,” said Ronny Lauke, Team Manager of CANYON//SRAM.

Former British National Road Race Champion Hannah Barnes is eager to have access to real-time glucose visibility and the insights it will provide for her fueling strategies.

“Supersapiens powered by Abbott Libre Sense will allow me to understand my body in more detail and find the perfect routine for my fueling, instead of just guessing what is best for me,” explained Barnes.

Look out for more athletes using the Supersapiens energy management system across various sports.

The Supersapiens ecosystem, utilizing Abbott’s Libre Sense, is now available for presale at Supersapiens.com in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Shipping to consumers will begin in the coming weeks. Learn more about Supersapiens full line of products and purchase the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor at www.supersapiens.com.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is an Atlanta-based sports technology company focused on energy management systems that improving athletic performance. Supersapiens empowers athletes to show up to the starting line optimally fueled, to manage in-race fueling to sustain peak performance, and to properly refuel and recover.

###

Attachments

Fitzalan Crowe Supersapiens 703-596-2020 fitzalan@supersapiens.com