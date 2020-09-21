Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Extracts, Yeast Derivatives, Inactive Dry Yeast, Nutritional Yeast), Application (Food, Beverage, Nutrition, Feed), Species (Saccharomyces, Torulaspora, Candida, Kluyveromyces) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic yeast market is estimated to be valued at USD 364 million in 2020. It is projected to reach a value of USD 599 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

"The increase in the demand for nutritional foods is one of the major driving factors for the organic yeast market.

Factors such as stringent regulations and restrictions to the use of monosodium glutamate (MSG) in food products has opened new avenues for organic yeast as a substitute to provide savory taste in food products. The growing demand for wine and other fermented beverages owing to growing land area being converted into vineyards has led an increase in demand for organic yeast from producers who seek to provide a distinct taste and aroma to the wines produced by them.



Over the years, consumers have become cognizant of the need to intake nutritional foods. Nutritional yeast can be added to the diet since it is rich in folate and dietary fiber thereby enhancing the nutritional profile of the food.



Asia Pacific market for organic yeast is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."



The organic yeast market is estimated to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to the rise in demand for natural and organic food ingredients from the major economies such as China, India, Japan and other South East Asian countries as they experience a surge in the increase in number of health-conscious consumers.



With the increase in awareness amongst consumers about the essential nutrients requirement in daily diet, have increased the demand for protein rich nutritional supplement. In Asia Pacific, trends around healthy lifestyles and prevention among older consumers trying to avoid expensive healthcare costs and extend healthy lifespans are generating growth opportunities dietary supplements.



Thus, causing organic yeast to flourish as it acts a high-quality nutritional supplement as it contain vitamins, minerals and proteins which helps boost immunity.



Some of the major players in the market include Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Lallemand (Canada), Biospringer (France), Leiber GmbH (Germany), Ohly (Germany), Levapan (Colombia), Biorigin (Brazil), Agrano GmbH& Co. KG (Germany), Red Star Yeast Company (US), and Angel Yeast Co. Ltd (China).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in Demand for Organic Food Products Across the Globe

Fast-Paced Lifestyle of Consumers and Changing Consumption Patterns

Restraints

Stringent Regulations Governing the Production and Marketing of Organic Products

Opportunities

Increase in Awareness About Health & Wellness to Drive the Demand for Nutritional Yeast

Increase in Use as an Alternative to Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) to Provide Umami Taste in Food Products

Growing Trend of Veganism and Vegetarianism Among Consumers

Challenges

High Costs Associated With Organic Products

Intense Competition and Product Rivalry due to Similar Products

Value Chain Analysis

Patent Analysis

Market Ecosystem

Average Price Analysis

Trade Analysis

Yc-Ycc Shifts in the Organic Yeast Market

Regulatory Framework



Company Profiles



Manufacturers

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Ohly

Biospringer (Lesaffre)

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Red Star Yeast Company LLC

Solgar Inc.

Imperial Yeast

Levapan SA

Leiber GmbH

White Labs Copenhagen

Biorigin

Levex

Agrano GmbH & Co. KG

Distributors

Martin Braun Gruppe

Marroquin Organic

End-Product Manufacturers

Marigold Health Foods Ltd.

Frontier Co-Op

Sari Foods Co.

Now Foods

Rapunzel Naturkost

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Doves Farms Foods Ltd.

Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation

Campbell's Soup Company

