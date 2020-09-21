Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese 5G Module Brands 2020: Development of the Five Leading Brands and Their Product Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the product portfolios and market development of five leading Chinese 5G module brands: Huawei, ZTE, Fibocom, Quectel, and SIMCom; looks into the progress of their 5G services and key issues facing the global mobile communications market to explore opportunities and future trends.



2019 was a seminal year for commercial 5G networks as the world's telecom heavyweights vyed to gain a foothold. Therefore, the growing development of the 5G module market has been able to facilitate the development of IoT (Internet of Things) and have caught the communications industry & attention over the years.

The report provides coverage on the:

Development of the global 5G module market

Development of leading vendors and their product development, including Huawei, ZTE, Fibocom, Quectel, and SIMCom

Three key product and industry trends observed

Key Topics Covered:

1. Current Status of the Worldwide 5G Module Market

2. Leading Vendors & Product Development

2.1 Huawei

2.2 ZTE

2.3 Fibocom

2.4 Quectel

2.5 SIMCom

3. Key Product Trends

3.1 5G Modules to Support Both Sub-6GHz and mmWave Modes

3.2 Growing Demand for Purpose-built 5G Modules

3.3 High Pricing Likely to Push Back Market Growth

4. Key Industry Trends

4.1 Potential Demand for 5G Modules Emerges on COVID-19

4.2 5G Fuels IoT While IoT Drives 5G Module Sales

4.3 US Ban on Huawei Brings Opportunities for Taiwanese Vendors in the 5G Module Market

5 Analyst's Perspective

5.1 Global 5G Module Supply to Target the Chinese Market in 2020

5.2 Taiwanese Vendors Can Use R&D Capabilities and Complete Supply Chain to Win International Orders

