SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced the launch of AVISE® Vasculitis AAV, a new testing panel of individual analytes designed to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV).



ANCA (anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody)-associated vasculitis is a group of autoimmune diseases characterized by vascular inflammation and damage. Early signs and symptoms vary greatly and are not always indicative of the severity of the disease. Rapid and accurate testing is essential to prevent death and long-term disability. AVISE® Vasculitis AAV is intended for use in patients suspected of ANCA-associated vasculitis, otherwise recognized as small vessel diseases: granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

AVISE® Vasculitis AAV enhances Exagen’s catalogue of AVISE® tests, allowing physicians further access to Exagen’s specialty lab dedicated to autoimmune diseases.

“AVISE® Vasculitis AAV exemplifies the rigorous quality that is at the core of all AVISE® testing products. As a company dedicated to autoimmune diseases, this test is yet another example of just how closely Exagen is listening to rheumatologists while advancing our ‘own the hilltop’ strategy by providing diagnostic, prognostic, and monitoring tests to address high unmet needs,” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen Inc.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand. Several of these products are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs), technology. CB-CAPs assess the activation of the complement system, a biological pathway implicated in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis, or RA. Exagen’s model of integrating testing products and therapeutics positions Exagen to offer targeted solutions to rheumatologists and, ultimately, better serve patients. For more information, please visit www.Exagen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the design and expected performance and benefits of AVISE® Vasculitis AAV and its ability to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of AAV. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; the company’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payers and others in the medical community; third party payers not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for the company’s testing products or promoted therapeutics; the company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting the company’s business; and other risks described in the company’s prior press releases and the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investors

Westwicke Partners

Mike Cavanaugh

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

646.677.1838