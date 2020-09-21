CABLE, Wisc., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it is as a child or as an adolescent, past traumas can define an individual’s life journey. In Karen Ann Harden's book, "Just A Girl: Our Challenge to Heal Childhood Trauma," she shares her personal story dealing with sanctuary trauma and how it was possible to embrace her childhood wounds that redefined her story into adulthood.



Throughout the book, readers will be taken on a journey of self-discovery that will give a glimpse into the dynamics of an unsafe home and how it can affect a child’s perception of life through Harden’s past. “Just A Girl” dives deep into recognizing the effort it takes to redefine life’s path from being a victim to being one’s most authentic self. Harden’s trauma will encourage individuals to seek understanding and heal from past traumas. She also shares how to reflect on these obstacles and how ultimately readers can change their life’s story.



“I decided to share my past childhood trauma to inspire people, invoke thought and dialog about their individual life’s journey,” said Harden. “’Just A Girl’ will illustrate steps toward healing from any trauma one has faced. I hope to reach readers who desire to engage in the journey of self-healing and transform their internal dialog from victim to their most real self.”



“Just A Girl” will uncover the raw truth of overcoming difficult times and how to get down to the reality of one’s humanness in the world. Ultimately, readers will see that they are not alone when going through life’s obstacles that are out of their control. Harden’s experiences will comfort survivors and help them calm and heal from trauma.



“Just A Girl: Our Challenge to Heal Childhood Trauma”

By Karen Ann Harden

ISBN: 978-1-9822-4905-2 (softcover); 978-1-9822-4907-6 (hardcover); 978-1-9822-4906-9 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Karen Ann Harden shares her internal conviction of how we all can end generational cycles of abuse within the family environment. She shares the intuitive paths she chose in a world and time when silence was the first and only response to trauma in the home. She combines both her challenges and insights into the value of forgiveness, healing, self-care, and kindness. She intertwines it with stories of her longtime career as a volunteer and professional in the non-profit sector, embracing and inspiring young people to summon their resilient nature. She also touches on her recent adventure walking the woods and mountains of the Appalachian Trail. Harden has been an advocate, volunteer, director, program developer, grant-writer and fund-raiser for youth programs locally, statewide and nationally. She has two grown sons, three grandchildren and currently resides in Northern Wisconsin.





Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

