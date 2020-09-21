Michael Cellucci, former President of Drew Estate Cigars, joins as President of Sales and Marketing of North America



Michael Ouwendij hired as Sales & Marketing Director of Greenlane Europe

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, announced today that it has hired Michael Cellucci, a proven leader in tobacco CPG, as President of Sales and Marketing North America. In addition, Michael Ouwendijk, a sales and marketing expert who also built his career in the tobacco industry, will join Greenlane Europe as Sales & Marketing Director.

“We're thrilled to add such incredible talent with direct and pertinent experience from the cigar and tobacco industry to our team,” said Aaron LoCascio, Founder and CEO of Greenlane. “Each are proven leaders with the expertise that will help Greenlane accelerate growth in their respective markets.”

As President of Sales and Marketing North America, Cellucci will oversee corporate vision as the organization continues to pursue higher-margin revenue opportunities. A 20-year veteran of the CPG industry, Cellucci has created, cultivated and managed brands in both premium and mass channels. Most notably, he served as President of Drew Estate: The Rebirth of Cigars, stewarding the company’s growth and sale to Swisher International, the world's largest producer of mass-market cigars. He also held executive roles at Quality Importers, and Xikar International—transforming them into tobacco-industry leaders with dynamic brand building and disruptive distribution strategies. Over the last two years, Cellucci has shifted focus to the cannabis space where he has worked with several iconic companies across all segments of the industry.

“I’m thrilled to join the Greenlane team, bringing my knowledge of the highly-regulated tobacco industry to the dynamic cannabis sector,” said Cellucci. “It’s an honor to join a highly-respected company and work alongside a talented team that values creativity and innovation.”

Across Europe, Ouwendijk will be responsible for leading Greenlane's go-to-market strategies and consumer marketing and engagement. Ouwendijk has a proven track record of improving sales and marketing activities and expanding market share. Prior to Greenlane, he was Country Manager for Northern Europe at ST Dupont. He also held key sales and marketing roles at Villiger Cigars, Mattel and Imperial Tobacco.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (Nasdaq: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and liquid nicotine products. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine market. These products are marketed to an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Sherbinski, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring Collection accessory line; Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market and in Malibu, California. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln. com/ .

