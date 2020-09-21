Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volly, an industry-leading provider of SaaS-based FinTech and creative marketing services to the financial services industry, announced that it has closed on an $11 million Series B growth equity round led by Camden Partners with participation from existing investor, New Capital Partners (NCP).

Jason Tagler, General Partner and Managing Member of Camden Partners, will be joining the Volly board as part of this investment and stated, “The mortgage industry expertise of the Volly management team, NCP, and Executive Chairman Larry Huff, position the company with a unique combination of seasoned industry experience and a successful track record managing mortgage industry businesses as well as technology providers. We are particularly excited about the new Volly Portal solution, which leverages the full product features of Volly delivered in a single platform to serve the full range of customer acquisition, retention and transactional needs of lending professionals.”

Adam Cranford, Managing Director of New Capital Partners, said “We are excited to continue our on-going partnership with Volly. The Volly management team has done an excellent job building an industry leading solution and positioning Volly for rapid growth in the mortgage and financial services technology sector. Broad usage of Volly’s technology platform and creative marketing services by many of the top mortgage and banking industry leaders attests to the strength of the Volly platform capabilities and the strategic value proposition that Volly offers to its clients.”

Jerry Halbrook, Volly CEO said “I am extremely excited to add Camden Partners to the Volly family and look forward to working with Larry, NCP and Camden Partners to continue to expand the Volly capabilities and enhance our value proposition and service to our clients.”

About Volly

Volly is powering the dream of home ownership through industry-leading technology and dynamic marketing that drives the customer journey. The Volly Portal Platform is a fully integrated, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Marketing Collateral, Borrower Journey Campaign Management, Portfolio Retention programs, Point of Sale (POS) application and transaction management, and Custom Websites, all integrated with digital and print marketing capabilities and industry-leading creative marketing services. Among other awards, Volly was named a HousingWire 2020 HW Tech100 Mortgage technology company. For more information, visit www.MyVolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

About Camden Partners

Founded in 1995, Camden Partners is a Baltimore-based lower-middle market growth equity firm. For 25 years we have consistently focused on investing in growth-stage companies with enterprise values ranging from $10 million - $150 million. Leveraging our domain expertise in tech-enabled services and software, business services, and education, we partner with our portfolio companies to grow revenue and increase cash flow by setting organizational strategy and providing the growth capital to expand operations. Our target equity checks range between $5 million and $15 million, allowing us to be a preferred partner of choice for owner-operators of businesses who may be dilution sensitive. For more information, please visit Camden’s website: www.camdenpartners.com.

Michelle Woodall Volly 8017074855 mwoodall@myvolly.com