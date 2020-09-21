NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laidlaw Venture Partners (“LVP”), the venture capital arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., today announced the addition of Mr. Anthony (‘Tony’) Zook to its newly formed Investment and Operations Committee. As a global industry leader, Zook brings years of strategic experience to Laidlaw Venture Partners and is expected to be instrumental in the further development and evolution of the LVP portfolio of companies.



Mr. Zook brings to the LVP a wealth of commercialization experience in the life science industry gained primarily through his career at AstraZeneca Plc. Mr. Zook held several executive positions at AstraZeneca, including Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations from 2010 to 2013, President and Chief Executive Officer of the North American division from 2007 to 2010 and President of Medimmune, the wholly-owned biologics division of AstraZeneca, from 2008 to 2010. Under Mr. Zook’s leadership, AstraZeneca commercialized ten blockbuster brands, each over $1 billion in sales. Along with the CEO, CFO, and Head of R&D, Mr. Zook sat on the Portfolio Investment Board (PIB), which set and approved the overall strategy for Research and Development and allocated resources by therapeutic area.



Mr. Zook served or continues to serve on several boards, including the boards of AltheRx, Inhibikase, Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, the National Pharmaceutical Council, PhRMA, the Pennsylvania Division of the American Cancer Society and his alma mater, Frostburg State University. Mr. Zook earned a B.S. degree from Frostburg State University and an A.A. degree in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

"Laidlaw Venture Partners incubates and accelerates companies at the forefront of innovation in helping advance treatment of patients with unmet medical needs. We thrive on working with select firms that, when partnered with capital markets, strategic and advisory capabilities, maximizes corporate value and progresses innovation in areas across the healthcare landscape," said Matt Duffy, Managing Partner, Laidlaw Venture Partners. "The addition of Tony will help accelerate our efforts to drive growth and value in our portfolio companies."

“I’m excited to join the Laidlaw Venture Partners team and look forward to helping bring much needed therapies forward for patients in need,” commented Mr. Zook.

"This is an exciting time of growth for Laidlaw Venture Partners, and the addition of Tony to our new Investment and Operations Committee, along with the LVP Board of Advisors, will help us strengthen existing portfolio companies and de risk new opportunities moving forward. This materially builds our ability to add value for our companies and investors," said James Ahern, Founding Partner, Laidlaw Venture Partners.

About Laidlaw & Company

Laidlaw & Company is a full-service investment banking and brokerage firm offering personalized investment advice and skillful execution to private institutions, public institutions, and high net worth individual investors.

Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd., a broker-dealer registered with FINRA in the United States, clears on a fully-disclosed basis through INTL FCStone Financial Inc., a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Laidlaw & Company International Limited, an affiliate of Laidlaw & Company, is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

Laidlaw Wealth Management is an affiliate of, and Laidlaw Venture Partners is a DBA, of Laidlaw & Company.

For more information, please visit: https://laidlawltd.com/

