|NACON
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote
et d'actions composant le capital social
|Article 223-16 du Règlement Général
de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Date
|Nombre total d'actions composant
le capital social
|Droits de
vote bruts
|Droits de
vote nets
|31/08/2020
|84 908 919
|84 908 919
|84 864 846
|NACON - RCS 852 538 461
|Société cotée sur l’Eurolist d’Euronext Paris, compartiment B
|ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP
NACON
Lesquin, FRANCE
