NACON

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote
et d'actions composant le capital social
    
    
Article 223-16 du Règlement Général
de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
    
DateNombre total d'actions composant
 le capital social		Droits de
 vote bruts		Droits de
vote nets
31/08/202084 908 91984 908 91984 864 846
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
NACON -  RCS 852 538 461
Société cotée sur l’Eurolist d’Euronext Paris, compartiment B
ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP

Pièce jointe