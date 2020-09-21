FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that Servicing Solutions, a leading consumer loan servicing company, has selected Conduent’s Loan Manager loan servicing application services.



Under this new contract, Servicing Solutions will be utilizing Conduent’s Loan Manager SaaS offering to support their end-to-end loan servicing solution for consumer finance industry clients. Loan Manager is flexible, scalable and customizable and provides Servicing Solutions with a web-enabled platform to support their operating processes and third-party integration requirements.

Conduent currently hosts more than 13 million loans and leases and manages more than $120 billion in consumer loan assets, helping lending clients enhance customer experience through efficient and improved usability. The solution is designed to assist loan servicing organizations of any size to streamline their operations, drive efficiency with intuitive interfaces and manage collections.

Servicing Solutions selected Loan Manager because of its cost-effectiveness, ease of use and simplicity to integrate into their existing systems. Conduent continues to make investments in technology solutions to improve business processes and customer experience, such as automated workflows and real-time posting.

“There is a significant growth opportunity in loan servicing for companies that can provide a differentiated, high quality customer experience,” said Louis Ochoa, president and CEO of Servicing Solutions. “By combining Conduent’s more than 30-years of experience in consumer finance solutions with Servicing Solutions’ focus on implementing best practices with new technologies, we can now offer our customers an innovative, integrated resource to manage the life of a consumer loan.”

“At Conduent, we have built long-term relationships with clients that have a similar vision and commitment to delivering the best and most innovative customer experiences in the market,” said Dharma Rajagopalan, Global Head, Business Operations Solutions at Conduent. “By working together, Servicing Solutions and Conduent can provide financial services clients with full service on a wide array of loan assets.”

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

