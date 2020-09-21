Portland, OR, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India surgical masks market generated $71.73 million in 2019, and is estimated to garner $157.13 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key winning strategies, top investment pockets, key segments, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Request for Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5125?reqfor=covid



Rise in number of surgical procedures, efficacy in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and the outbreak of pandemics drive the growth of the India surgical masks market. However, concerns regarding disposal and trend of non-invasive and robot-assisted surgeries restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

There has been a considerable increase in demand for surgical masks among healthcare workers and citizens as a precautionary measure against infection. A sudden increase in demand during the initial phase of the pandemic created a huge supply-demand gap.

The rise in the number of cases and the establishment of new COVID-19 relief centers resulted in the rise in demand for surgical masks for preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) during treatments.

The demand for surgical masks has arisen among general population due to the effectiveness and safety offered by them. Moreover, the Indian government has made it mandatory to wear masks in public places. So, the demand has been increased significantly.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the India surgical masks market based on product, distribution channel, and sales channel.

Based on product, the fluid/splash surgical mask segment held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the basic surgical mask segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5125



Based on distribution channel, the drug store segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. However, the online store segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the B2B segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments including B2C and B2G.

Leading players of the India surgical masks market analyzed in the research include Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited, Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., Salus Products, Z Plus Disposable, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., MBL Impex Private Limited, 3M Company, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited, and others.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



Similar Reports:

Biobanking Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Surgical Clips Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Intermittent Catheters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Orthodontics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research