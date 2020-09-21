Pune, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics market size is expected to showcase a considerable growth by reaching USD 94.48 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% between 2020 and 2027. The increasing demand for healthy probiotics fortified food products and the growing adoption of technology by the companies is attributed to the growth of the market. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Probiotics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Yeast), Application (Functional Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 48.88 billion in 2019.





Increasing Consumption of Healthy Food Products amid COVID-19 to Stoke Demand

To mitigate the risk of the novel coronavirus, the people are consuming a healthy and balanced diet. The increasing demand for immunity boosting products such as probiotics that enhance gut health and improves overall health is expected to bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/probiotics-market-100083





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Probiotics Market are:

Danone S.A. (Paris, France)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Yakult Honsha (Japan)

Nestlé S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

DuPont (Danisco A/S) (Delaware, United States)

Chr. Hansen (Horsholm, Denmark)

Kerry Inc. (Tralee, Ireland)

Post Holdings, Inc. (Missouri)

Pepsico, Inc. (New York, United States)

Evolve Biosystems, Inc. (Davis, California)





Probiotics are healthy yeasts and bacteria that aid in the overall development of the digestive system that keep the gut healthy. Some of these extensively adopted supplements are Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and Saccharomyces that enable several health benefits when consumed regularly. Apart from the enhanced gut, they aid in reducing depression and promote a healthy heart functioning amongst the consumer. They are generally added to food products such as yogurt and are considered as an immunity-boosting product across the globe.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Consumption of Immunity Boosting Food Products to Spur Demand

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes is driving the demand for a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global rate of obesity amongst the people has tripled since 1975. This alarming pace at which the lifestyle diseases are increasing is propelling the demand for immunity boosting products such as probiotics across the globe. Additionally, the growing adoption of technology is enabling the manufacturers to educate the consumers about the health benefits of consuming such a diet. These initiatives are further expected to boost the growth of the global probiotic bacteria market during the forecast period.





Read Detailed Summary of 144 Pages Premium Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/probiotics-market-100083





SEGMENTATION

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Segment Held a 61.33% Market Share in 2019

The supermarkets/hypermarket segment held a market share of about 61.33% in 2019 and is expected to experience considerable growth owing to the wide availability of the products and easy accessibility, along with offering several discounts, and cashback.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain at the Forefront; Increasing Consumption of Fermented Drinks to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase an exponential growth and hold the highest position in the global probiotic bacteria market. This dominance is attributable to the increasing consumption of fermented food products that impart a healthy gut and balanced overall diet.

The market in North America stood at USD 8.30 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the presence of established manufacturers that are focusing on developing innovative products in the region between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Introducing Innovative Products to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global probiotics market is fragmented into several major companies that are striving to maintain their presence by introducing new probiotics products to cater to the increasing demand and consolidate their position. The adoption of strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and merger and acquisition by key players to expand their distribution network will favor market growth in the forthcoming years.





Key Industry Development:

June 2020 – Pendulum Therapeutics announced the launch of Pendulum Glucose Control, the first-ever medical probiotic that is proven to lower blood sugar spike and A1C.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/probiotics-market-100083





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Probiotics Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Microbial Genus (Value) Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium Yeast By Application (Value) Functional Foods & Beverages Dietary Supplements Animal Feed By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Pharmacies/Health Stores Convenience Stores Online Retails Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/probiotics-market-100083





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Dietary Supplements Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, and Powders), and Regional Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

Nutraceuticals Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, and Dietary Supplements), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: