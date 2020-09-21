New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394562/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing electronic content in hybrid and electric vehicles, reducing prices of Li-ion batteries, requirement of fuses to safeguard expensive components of EVs and HEVs. In addition, increasing electronic content in hybrid and electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market is segmented as below:

By Application

• HEVs

• BEVs



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising adoption of advanced electric vehicle charging systems as one of the prime reasons driving the hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market growth during the next few years. Also, the replacement of fuses with circuit breakers and rising adoption of advanced electric vehicle charging systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



