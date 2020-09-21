Tampa, FL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliChief, the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Workflow Automation solutions, will host three online events during the month of September for businesses looking to streamline their processes and take advantage of unrealized cost-saving opportunities. If you're looking for your chance to kickstart your digital transformation, there's never been a better time than now!
(September 22, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) Advantages of Automating PO and Non-PO Invoices for JD Edwards
Attendees will learn everything they need to know about the benefits of automated invoice processing in JDE, including:
Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/POs0920
(September 23, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) Implementing Workflows for Document Automation Success
Automated workflows take each internal step of traditional document-driven processes and digitize them to mitigate vulnerabilities and allow you to measure results. In this webinar, attendees will learn:
Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/Workflow0920
September 24, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) Checking the Intelligence of Your Analytics
In this webinar, we will showcase IntelliChief’s Analytics and its real-life use cases. Attendees will also walk away with:
Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/Analytics0920
About IntelliChief
IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/
