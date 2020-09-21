Based on user feedback, Progress Kendo UI is ranked first in app development for its multi-framework support, customization of controls, overall reliability, and more
BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that its leading web development toolkit, Progress® Kendo UI®, has been recognized with the 2020 Top Rated Award by TrustRadius in the App Development Platform category. The award is based entirely on customer reviews, submitted over the past 12 months.
Leveraged by thousands of developers across the globe, Kendo UI is the ultimate collection of JavaScript UI components with libraries for jQuery, Angular, React, and Vue. With dozens of components including an advanced data grid, charts, spreadsheets, schedulers, and more, Kendo UI enables developers to quickly build eye-catching, high-performance, responsive web applications regardless of their JavaScript framework choice. With more than 200 customizable UI components across the different libraries, Kendo UI developers can speed development time by as much as 50 percent.
”We are thrilled to see that our customers have spoken, and they love working with Progress Kendo UI,” said Loren Jarett, General Manager, Developer Tools, Progress. “Our mission every day is to make sure we enable developers and dev teams to be incredibly successful. We are humbled by this honor, and we look forward to continuing to deliver new value and innovations to our developer community.”
As one of the 43 app development products reviewed on TrustRadius, Progress Kendo UI has earned an overall satisfaction score of 8.6 out of 10. In 224 vetted reviews and ratings, it is praised for its multi-framework support, customization of controls, overall reliability as well as online documentation and support.
User feedback that contributed to recognition of the Kendo UI development toolkit include:
TrustRadius is a trusted customer voice and insights platform. With its 238,000 verified reviews and ratings, it helps over 1 million B2B technology buyers monthly make informed decisions and technology vendors acquire and retain customers.
For more information about Progress Kendo UI, go to https://www.progress.com/kendo-ui.
Additional Resources
About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.
Progress and Kendo UI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
Press Contacts:
Kim Baker
Progress
+1 781-280-4000
pr@progress.com
Progress Software Corporation
Bedford, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Progress_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: