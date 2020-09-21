Company continues to see growth in the Windows sector with 10,000+ active users of the Puppet VS Code Extension alone
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced new Windows services, integrations and enhancements aimed at making it easier to automate and manage infrastructure using tools Windows admins rely on. The latest updates include services around Group Policy Migration and Chocolatey, as well as enhancements to the Puppet VS Code Extension, and a new Puppet PowerShell DSC Builder module.
“There is a false — and often costly perception — that managing infrastructure as code is not relevant for the Windows admin,” said Abby Kearns, CTO at Puppet. “This is definitely not the case. We are seeing healthy growth in this sector as Windows teams continually turn to Puppet to ensure desired state and compliance across their entire infrastructure, begin migrating to Microsoft Azure, and automate critical activities like patch management with Puppet. We are committed to investing in this sector with an eye on automating at scale and making the Window admin’s life easier.”
“Puppet is committed to bringing more value to Windows teams, enabling them to modernize their technology stack without having to change their day-to-day experience,” said Mukesh Sharma, Co-Founder & COO at Chocolatey. “There has been a real shift in the Windows market, largely driven by the inability of traditional tools to easily automate. This carves out a big opportunity for Puppet and Chocolatey. Our partnership with Puppet will help organizations deploy faster in a scalable manner. Organizations will also benefit from leveraging our joint investments, as we continue to develop best practices and integrations to pave a clear path forward for Windows management."
Puppet’s latest services make securing and managing Windows infrastructure easier at scale:
Continued Commitment to Windows Native Tool Support
For years, Puppet has been dedicated to extending the power of continuous automation to Windows teams with their native tooling and language. It’s latest tools compliment this through:
