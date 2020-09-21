Portland, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global photomask market generated $4.00 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in usage of consumer electronics products and growing demand for semiconductors drive the growth of the global photomask market. However, high cost and complex manufacturing process associated with the manufacturing of photomask is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of photomask in automated systems for manufacturing of semiconductors is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6234

Covid-19 scenario:

Major photomask manufactrurers across the globe have halted their production activities due to disrupted supply of raw materials such as soda lime and quartz (fused silica) amid the lockdown.

Frequent lockdown extensions amid spread of Covid-19 across various nations such as India, the U.S., and others have negatively affected the sale of consumer electronics products. Due to this the demand for photomask for production of semiconductor devices is anticipated to decline.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global photomask market based on product, mask shop type, application, and region.

Based on product, the master segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes segments including reticle and others.

Based on mask shop type, the captive segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is projected to register the highest CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report also discusses the merchant mask segment.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6234

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, In addition, it is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. The research also discusses regions including North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include HTA Photomask, Nippon Filcon, Applied Materials, Inc., Hoya Corporation, Advanced Reproductions Corporation, SK-Electronics, Photronics, Compugraphics Photomask Solutions, Infinite Graphics Incorporated, and LG Innotek.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: 1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com