Austin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Surveyor has released three major enhancements to its mobile, graphical system design and customer engagement platform used by thousands of security professionals. New survey comments, accessories, and enhanced reporting features will help project teams better streamline the system design process as well as collaborate across geographic and organizational boundaries.

The new release includes:

Survey Comments: Using the new “Survey Comments” feature, security pros can easily communicate with other users from within the System Surveyor application. For example, during project implementation, a project manager can easily add a comment notifying the installation team of a new customer requirement. A commonly recognized @user mention alerts specific project team members to any new comments. They can comment back or take action, cutting down on difficult-to-find emails and texts or other external communications. This can be especially helpful with teams that work remotely from each other.

Device Accessories: One of the most requested feature enhancements is the ability to plan for accessories such as mounting brackets for video surveillance cameras or faceplates for door hardware. Now users can add this additional piece of equipment and automatically associate it with the related component. Device Accessories will be included in System Surveyor’s Budget Estimator feature as well as Enhanced Reports and Bill of Materials related to the device.

Enhanced Reports: Enhanced Reports exploit System Surveyor’s drag-and-drop design to automate the Bill of Materials for a project in one step. This makes reporting more powerful, flexible, and easier to use. While the Classic Reports options will still be available, the new Enhanced Reports are cleaner and more professional, with a branded format that is client or stakeholder ready.

“Our customers are continually suggesting new, innovative features and functionality to help them serve their customers and stakeholders better. This new release expands the ability to co-design with their clients and facilitate a more complete customer experience,” said Chris Hugman, CEO of System Surveyor. “Our new in-app communication capabilities and improved bill of materials report will help streamline the supply chain and accelerate project schedules. Our world-class software development team has really delivered, balancing these advanced features with ease of use.”

How to learn more:

Video on New Features: https://youtu.be/KpWXDHCaE7s

https://youtu.be/KpWXDHCaE7s Webinar Highlighting New Features: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:30 am CDT. RSVP here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8016002079521/WN_6BARTT6IShOG_82Ryn7J9w

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:30 am CDT. RSVP here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8016002079521/WN_6BARTT6IShOG_82Ryn7J9w Join us at GSX+ Virtual Exhibition for a live demo, Sept. 21-25: For a free Marketplace pass, enter promo code EV108 at https://www.mcisemi.com/asis2020/index.cfm



About System Surveyor:

The System Surveyor mobile, SaaS-based platform enables everyone involved in system design, installation, and maintenance to collaborate on an unprecedented scale. Working together in one system of record, professionals can better plan and manage the systems organizations rely on every day: video surveillance, CCTV, access control, fire alarm, IT, building automation, AV, healthcare, and more. From system integrators to end customers to subcontractors, the benefits are increased sales, faster project completions, higher satisfaction, and enhanced long-term service levels. Try all features and collaboration of the product for free with a 5 person team for up to 21 days. Based in Austin, Texas, System Surveyor can be found at http://www.SystemSurveyor.com.

