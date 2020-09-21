Austin, Texas, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems (Lightspeed), the leading K-12 online safety and analytics platform, announces an integration with Microsoft Teams for its safety monitoring solution, Lightspeed Safety Check. Safety Check is used to monitor online student activity on and off campus and uses AI to detect and report potential threats and harmful behavior.

Lightspeed Safety Check’s integration with Teams allows officials to monitor activity within Teams chat and Teams meeting chat and provides real-time alerts of students exhibiting signs of crisis. Since its launch last year, Safety Check has reported over 84,000 cases of potentially concerning student behavior, such as self-harm or violence toward others, helping school staff provide timely intervention. The collaboration with Teams and its chat capabilities amplifies the effectiveness of the platform.

“The unprecedented switch to remote learning took a toll on students, heightening the need for monitoring solutions like Safety Check to provide schools the visibility needed to help students struggling, especially during these uncertain times,” said Mike Durando, Vice President - Strategic Alliances, Lightspeed Systems. “Safety Check’s integration with Microsoft Teams expands on the critical safety monitoring schools need to protect students and save lives, wherever they are learning.”

Lightspeed Systems solutions are used in schools worldwide to protect students online. The platform offers web filtering, classroom management software, device management, and analytics for any device, anywhere, for a truly comprehensive solution.

