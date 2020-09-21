New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377701/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the facilitation in soil and space saving, the need for reduction in soil and water pollution and an increase in the offering of certified products. In addition, facilitation in soil and space saving is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hydroponics technologies market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes



The hydroponics technologies market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Grow lights

• Farm management systems

• Material handling systems



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems as one of the prime reasons driving the hydroponics technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, launch of energy-efficient LED grow lights and increase in use of automation in hydroponic technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The hydroponics technologies market covers the following areas:

• Hydroponics technologies market sizing

• Hydroponics technologies market forecast

• Hydroponics technologies market industry analysis





