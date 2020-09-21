New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Air Purifier Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377524/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on robotic air purifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing concern for health and hygiene and the growing acceptance of personal service robots. In addition, increasing concern for health and hygiene is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The robotic air purifier market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The robotic air purifier market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies integration of robotic air filters with robotic vacuum cleaners as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic air purifier market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our robotic air purifier market covers the following areas:

• Robotic air purifier market sizing

• Robotic air purifier market forecast

• Robotic air purifier market industry analysis





