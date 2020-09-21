New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Portable Air Purifier Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351806/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on residential portable air purifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality and convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product. In addition, increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential portable air purifier market analysis includes technology segments, product segments, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The residential portable air purifier market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• HEPA

• Electrostatic precipitators

• Ionizers and ozone generators

• Others



By Product

• Dust collectors

• Fume and smoke collectors

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies technological innovations and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the residential portable air purifier market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our residential portable air purifier market covers the following areas:

• Residential portable air purifier market sizing

• Residential portable air purifier market forecast

• Residential portable air purifier market industry analysis





