BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) is breaking new ground by enabling content creators and video editors who use Adobe® Premiere® Pro to collaborate seamlessly in Avid-based production environments. Avid’s upcoming release of its MediaCentral®| Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro–a lightweight software plugin that enables Premiere Pro editors to connect with post-production workflows for news and sports—offers the full advantage of Avid storage, asset management and team collaboration. This integration enables editors to browse, search, access and edit content and metadata without ever leaving Adobe Premiere Pro.



In addition, Avid will be hosting the Breaking the Content Silo Webinar for the creative community, which will highlight the new integrated workflow, on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.

The latest release of the Avid MediaCentral platform with MediaCentral | Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro lets digital-first content creators reach into the linear production team’s media library, share their assets and projects, and collaborate with other editors and content contributors from anywhere around the globe. This enables a more efficient media production workflow environment, allowing teams that create content for digital platforms, social media and marketing to easily share and deliver content on the same infrastructure used by broadcast teams.

“We’re bridging together the two largest communities of professional creative tools users and solving common problems that get in the way of everyone trying to evolve faster and work more collaboratively,” said Ray Thompson, Director of Market Solutions, Broadcast and Media at Avid. “Today, digital first production teams and marketing departments that rely on Adobe Premiere Pro now can seamlessly work in Avid production environments leveraging industry-proven production and asset management and storage solutions to browse, search, edit, share and distribute content easily. We’re just getting started with Adobe to make enhancements we know our users will welcome.”

“Creators and editors want powerful creative capabilities in the storytelling process–but they also want speed to get great content out as quickly as possible,” said Van Bedient, Head of Strategic Development at Adobe. “The Media Central | Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro enables powerful collaborative workflows in Avid production environments, allowing creatives to keep pace with the demands of news and sports content production.”

To simplify the complexities of managing today’s enterprise news organizations, MediaCentral | Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro brings unparalleled levels of real-time remote collaboration and security that enable Adobe Premiere Pro users to work on projects within the Avid Nexis storage solution on premises or from a remote location. With phonetic search, multiplatform delivery and send to playback, the new media and asset management capabilities provide global news organizations with the ability to more seamlessly add Adobe Premiere Pro clients.

Avid’s MediaCentral | Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro will be available in early October. Register for Avid’s Breaking the Content Silo Webinar or visit https://www.avid.com/asset-sharing-in-premiere-pro-workflows-with-avid to learn more.

About Avid

