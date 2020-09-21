CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the launch of SmartTarget for Shaw Business customers — an all-in-one digital marketing and advanced insights solution that leverages the combined power of Shaw’s SmartWiFi service and new technology to give business owners a deeper understanding of who their customers are, what they want, and the ability to easily take action to drive traffic to their brick-and-mortar locations, boost revenue and create repeat customers.

With SmartTarget available as an add-on service to Shaw’s SmartWiFi, business owners get detailed customer demographic insights when visitors join its guest WiFi network. Once customers have given their consent, business owners use SmartTarget’s automated campaign tools and leverage these insights to create targeted emails, surveys, and coupons to help increase customer loyalty, drive deeper connections and boost store revenues.

Businesses do not need to be marketing experts — the tool is very simple to use, with out-of-the-box campaigns ready to deploy.

“As businesses cautiously reopen in the wake of COVID-19, it is more critical than ever for them to build brand loyalty and engage with customers in new and innovative ways,” says Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Shaw Communications. “We understand brick-and-mortar stores face more challenges than ever as they compete with online retailers, so we launched SmartTarget to allow business owners to better understand their customers and tailor their product and promotional offerings to best meet their needs.”

SmartTarget was developed in collaboration with Aislelabs using the Aislelabs Connect platform. Shaw Business is the first service provider in Canada to make this product available to its customers, packaged in a unique way to appeal to businesses of all sizes.

“Building customer relationships and engaging with customers is a necessity for any business and the Aislelabs Connect platform provides an end-to-end solution for SMBs. Shaw Business’ SmartWiFi service with SmartTarget enabled, delivers a turnkey solution for customer engagement for any SMB,” said Nilesh Bansal, Aislelabs co-founder and CTO.

Shaw Business SmartTarget is available today as an add-on for existing Shaw SmartWiFi customers for as low as $10 per month for the first three months.

For more information on SmartTarget, please visit business.shaw.ca/bundles/smarttarget

