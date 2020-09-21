WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geoff Slagle, a globally-known patron and spokesperson for mobile driver’s license (mDL) technology, has been appointed as President and Chief Business Development Officer of Scytáles AB. The former director of Identity Management for the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) will help guide both Scytáles and its global mDL partner, GET Group, in establishing a market-leading position for ISO-compliant mobile driver’s licenses and mobile IDs.



Geoff Slagle has more than 23 years of identity management experience. Since 2008 he has been directing AAMVA’s identity management program, including leading its mDL activities and managing its Electronic Identity and Joint mDL working groups. Mr. Slagle coordinated with the DMV of the Netherlands; the National Police Agency of Japan; and AAMVA (including seven of its jurisdictions) on mDL proof-of-concept. For the past four years he has also chaired the ANSI committee (INCITS DL) responsible for driver license standardization, including mDL.

GET Group, together with its affiliate GET Group North America, and Scytáles AB partnered to develop a mobile identity technology platform that is fully compliant with the 18013-5 standard, which specifies technical and interoperability requirements for mDLs. The companies work in close collaboration to make this technology available across the world and to educate the market on the importance of the cryptographic proof of ID provided by ISO 18013-5.

“Mr. Slagle is one of the most recognized and highly-regarded champions of mobile driver’s license adoption and has been instrumental in coordinating and publishing AAMVA’s guidelines and model legislation around the subject,” said Alex Kambanis, president and managing director, GET Group North America. “We are thrilled to have him supporting our efforts in North America in particularly, via his new role with our partner Scytáles. Like us, Geoff recognizes the importance of 18013-5 standardization for mDLs to be truly trusted around the world and appreciates that GET and Scytales are the experts in ISO 18013-5 implementation.”

“I am optimistic about the future of digital identity and impressed by the global partnership Scytáles and GET Group have formed to produce mDLs that can be issued and used everywhere thanks to compliance with global identification standards,” said Geoff. “I have spent the last decade assisting with the creation and shaping of policies and standards that make possible the implementation of mDL. I now want to apply myself and invest in the execution of those in a practical way and know that Scytáles and GET Group are poised to accomplish this better than anyone to the benefit of billions of individuals that currently hold a driver license and the potential to possess an mDL. The two companies have made significant financial investment into the technology and are ready to go right now with standing up mDL capabilities for issuing authorities. I look forward to working together with GET in my new capacity as President and Chief Business Development Officer of Scytáles AB to make the promise of efficient, secure, and affordable mDLs possible for everyone.”

About GET Group

GET Group’s history spans more than 30 years of milestones, awards, partnerships and many achievements. Since its foundation in 1986, the Group has established and maintained a prestigious reputation in the fields of security printing, smart solutions, and, more recently, robotics and automation. Today, GET Group employs more than 1,000 professionals in five continents, with country representation offices in major economic and technological hubs around the world.



About Scytáles AB

Scytáles is breaking new ground by developing and offering ISO-Mobile Drivers Licenses, ISO-Mobile Derived IDs and Derived Mobile IDs, as a complement to Security Printed Documents, and Validation mechansims in realtime in online and offline modes. Scytáles is also providing a Credential Service Provider (CSP), an ICAO 9303/PKD PKI, supporting multiple Mobile Driver Licenses (mDL), Mobile IDs (mID), Derived Mobile IDs and online identity validation providers. The company´s Scandinavian roots and values are an important asset, as well as its extensive network of key players and legislators in 60 countries around the world.



