KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the growing demand for serial peripheral interface (SPI) NAND flash memory products in the automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics markets, Alliance Memory today announced the new AS5F series of 1.8V to 3V devices with densities from 1Gb to 8Gb and high-speed clock frequencies up to 120MHz.



“While embedded systems have traditionally relied on SPI NOR flash for boot code and parallel NAND flash for data storage, several markets are migrating to SPI NAND flash memory products, which can fulfill both of these functions,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “Not only does this reduce BOM costs, but the devices offer superior performance — increased reliability, faster boot-up, and higher write and erase speeds — in a smaller form factor. With the AS5F series, we’re perfectly positioned to support our customers as they make the transition to SPI NAND flash.”

With their enhanced performance, the devices released today meet the requirements for multimedia data storage applications and artificial intelligence (AI) implementation. They are ideal for use in chipsets for Wi-Fi routers, mobile devices, xDSL/xPON technologies, data cards, IP cameras, set-top boxes, digital TVs, smart home devices, and more.

Offering reliable, long-term performance, AS5F series SPI NAND flash products feature more than 60,000 program/erase cycles and offer 10-year data retention. The solutions operate over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and offer 25mA read/program currents and 30mA erase currents. The devices support standard, dual, and quad SPI operation and are offered in the lead (Pb)- and halogen-free LGA 8-pin package.

Device Specification Table:

Part number Density VCC Speed AS5F31G04SND-08LIN 1Gb 3V 120MHz AS5F12G04SND-10LIN 2Gb 1.8V 100MHz AS5F32G04SND-08LIN 2Gb 3V 120MHz AS5F14G04SND-10LIN 4Gb 1.8V 100MHz AS5F34G04SND-08LIN 4Gb 3V 120MHz AS5F18G04SND-10LIN 8Gb 1.8V 100MHz AS5F38G04SND-08LIN 8Gb 3V 120Mhz

Samples and production quantities of the 1.8V and 3V SPI NAND flash memory products are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/alliancememory/50357546022/sizes/l/

https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/spi-nand-flash-1-8v-3v/

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com