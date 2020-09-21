STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will join top consumer industry executives to discuss budgeting for enterprise IT in the face of pandemic, election year and consumer demand uncertainty in “Budgeting for Technology in Uncertain Times,” a live, online event, Wednesday, September 23, at 1 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

John Westfield, partner and consumer services practice leader at ISG, will be one of three expert panelists to discuss the key market drivers and planning assumptions that will influence technology budgets for consumer-focused industries such as retail, consumer packaged goods, travel and hospitality. He will be joined by Ivan Imana, CIO of World Travel Inc., a provider of corporate travel management services, and Paul Scorza, executive vice president and CIO at major food retailer Ahold Delhaize USA. The event will be moderated by UST Global CFO Diana Rosella.

“The first half of 2020 has given executives at consumer-focused companies many sleepless nights,” Westfield said. “The immense disruption of the pandemic shutdown, rapid changes in consumer demand and the added uncertainty of a turbulent election year have required dramatic, real-time adjustments. As we enter budgeting season, enterprises must now prioritize and fund short- and long-term initiatives and plan for effective operations, while continuing to seize opportunities as they arise.”

Westfield noted that organizations that have invested in technological and operational agility have been better able to weather the changes wrought by the events of 2020. He said future investments should strengthen the ability to stay connected with customers, personalize the user experience, draw customers back with innovative services and keep customer data secure. Partnering with innovative niche players or service providers can be a fast, cost-effective way to add capabilities, such as expanded e-commerce technology and contact centers to meet consumer demand for online shopping, and digital workplace technology to meet employee work-from-home needs.

“Businesses should cast a wide net for innovative ways of communicating with customers using supplemental digital labor, personalized customer service and predictive analytics,” he said. “Cybersecurity is a concern even in the best of times, so solid protection for all physical and digital assets remains a key concern.”

To register for the webinar, visit the event website.

