Real People Investment Holdings Limited's ("RPIH") requests to approve amendments to the terms and conditions of its SEK and NOK bonds have been approved.
On 9 September 2020, RPIH instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent") to initiate a written procedure for RPIH's up to SEK 260,000,000 and NOK 135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds with ISIN SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 (the "Bonds") in order to request (the "Requests") that the bondholders agree to that, inter alia:
A sufficient number of votes was obtained in the abovementioned written procedure to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the votes cast in the written procedure were in favour of the Requests. The Requests have therefore been approved with effect on all bondholders pursuant to the Terms and Conditions.
For further information, please contact:
Jacques Hefer, Group Treasury Manager
Email: jhefer@realpeople.co.za
Phone number: +27 84 514 3018
This information is information that RPIH is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 21 September 2020 at 5pm CET
