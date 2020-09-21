Sydney, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Canada outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

The IoT spending in Canada is expected to reach around $20 billion by 2025, with the spending expected to reach $8 billion in 2025. BFSI and ITES are likely to dominate cloud spending in Canada. The country’s 5G spectrum auction is expected to take place at the end of 2020. Bell, Quebecor, and Rogers Communication are some of the major players in the telecom industry in the country. Rogers intends to invest around $3 billion for 5G investment in 2020. In the last two years, the region has witnessed significant M&A activities, which are expected to drive the investment during the forecast period. Equinix acquired Bell Canada data centers in May 2020; similarly, Compass Data Centers acquired Root Datacenters in July 2019. Private clouds are popular in industries such as government and financial services, where security is a major priority. The cloud computing market is expected to grow a CAGR of over 20% during 2019-2025.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the Canada Market?

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has significantly increased data traffic from March 2020. To provide high availability services, operators are taking precautionary measures for their on-site employees. Data center operators have also taken measures to manage the available workforce and monitor their existing faculties without any service disruption. The impact of COVID-19 on data center operations will be low in Canada.

What are Key Factors Attracting Investments in Canada?

In Canada, the data center market witnessed four major M&A activities in the last two years. These activities will lead to the development of hyperscale facilities that run on renewable energy at a pricing of $0.05 per kWh. Canada is strongly connected with Northeast US. Also, increased investments toward strengthening connectivity is to be witnessed in the data center market in Canada.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides Canada data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Canada data center market is included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry in Canada, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Canada. A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Canada data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this exclusive report.

The report further categorizes the Canada data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the Canada data center market.

Key Developments

The cloud server market is likely to grow with the high adoption of cloud-based services.

The adoption of NVMe Flash devices is expected to have a significant impact on the market.

The majority of facilities have installed generators with over 2 MW in N+1 redundant configuration.

The market is to witness an increase in the design of facilities that aid in supplying waste heat, where the waste heat from data center cooling units will be supplied homes or commercial buildings in the nearby community for heating purposes during winter seasons.

The majority of investment in Canada comes through greenfield or brownfield developments. The modular/prefabricated architecture is popular among on-premise deployment enterprises.

Intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, security badge control systems, biometric access are gaining increased traction, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across Canada.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Arista, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, NetApp

Construction Service Providers - CRSC Data Centre Experts, DPR Construction, Ehvert, KARBON, PCL Construction, Skanska, Turner Construction, WZMH

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, KyotoCooling, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, MTU Onsite Energy, Schneider Electric, Stulz, Trane, Vertiv

Data Center Investors - Cologix, Compass Datacenter, Digital Realty, Equinix, eStruxture Data Centers, Fibre Centre, Hypertec, PointOne, PureColo, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, Vantage Data Centers

Read the full report : https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Canada-Data-Center-Market-Investment-Analysis-and-Growth-Opportunities-2020-2025

