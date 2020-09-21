Sydney, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on France outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
The penetration of end-to-end remote monitoring solutions in data centers will increase the data center market growth in France. Paris constituted about 50% of the data center investments in France in 2019. Marseille, which is developing into a major data center hub in France, witnessed an investment of about 30% during the same period.
The introduction of 5G in France is likely to increase investments for data centers. Orange, one of the data center investors and a prominent telecom provider in the country is responsible for the introduction of the 5G network. The growing connectivity of France with other countries is expected to drive more investments from cloud and colocation service providers. The leading internet exchanges France IX, provides connectivity to Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the US.
What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the France Market?
The rapid spread of COVID-19 has significantly increased data traffic from March 2020. To provide high availability services, operators are taking precautionary measures for their on-site employees. Data center operators have also taken measures to manage the available workforce and monitor their existing faculties without any service disruption. The impact of operations will be low in France.
What are the Key Factors Attracting Investment in France?
The increase in cloud adoption will boost the investments in the data center market in France. The French government intends to empower regional software companies to support local cloud solutions. Furthermore, the data center providers in France are investing in technologies that help in energy optimization. For instance, Bretagne Telecom intends to reduce energy consumption of its ChateauBourg data center with the help of artificial intelligence.
What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?
The report provides France data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the data center market in France is included in the report.
Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in France.
A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the France data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this report.
The report further categorizes the data center market in France into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the data center market in France.
Key Developments
Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include
IT Infrastructure Providers – Atos, Arista, Broadcom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, Huawei, NetApp, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo
Construction Contractors – Bouygues Energies & Services, Eiffage, TPF Ingénierie, Cap Ingelec, Artelia Group, APL Data Center, Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Center), Arup, ICTroom
Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Climaveneta, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, STULZ, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, MTU Onsite Energy, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Rittal, KOHLER(SDMO), Socomec, Riello UPS
Data Center Investors - Equinix, Interxion, Digital Realty, Colt Data Centre Services, Orange, Mipih, Atos
