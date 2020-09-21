Ageas announces Special General Meeting of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV

Ageas SA/NV will be holding an Special General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday 22 October 2020 at 10.30 a.m CET. The meeting will be held at the National Theatre, Boulevard Emile Jacqmain 111-115 in 1000 Brussels. Registered shareholders are also being given the opportunity to follow the meeting virtually via a webcast. In view of the current Covid-19 situation and the related measures, Ageas encourages its shareholders to make use of the webcast rather than physically attending the meeting.

Shareholders can register, vote and ask questions if, on the date of registration, they hold the number of shares for which they have indicated their intention to exercise their voting rights and ask questions, irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the day of the meeting.

Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting in person must make their intentions known by 16 October 2020 at the latest by communicating their instructions to the company, their bank or their financial institution, as the case may be.

The voting forms and the proxy with which shareholders can pass on their voting instructions must be in the company's possession no later than by 16 October 2020. Shareholders who attend the meeting via webcast will not be able to vote during the broadcast or ask questions directly.

The voting form and proxy model are available on the Ageas website www.ageas.com as are the notice convening the meeting, together with the agenda containing the items

the adoption of an interim gross dividend for the financial year 2019,

the appointment of Mr Hans De Cuyper as a non-independent member of the company's Executive Board 1 ,

, the basic remuneration of the CEO of Ageas,

Mr Jozef De Mey's transition fee.

The registration date is 8 October 2020 at midnight (CET).

Questions about this meeting can be emailed to general.meeting@ageas.com .

Ageas is a listed international insurance group with 190 years of expertise and experience. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life products that meet their specific needs, not just for today but also for tomorrow. One of the largest insurance companies in Europe, Ageas mainly operates in Europe and Asia, which together make up the largest part of the global insurance market. Through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and major distributors, Ageas successfully operates in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore and the Philippines. Ageas is among the market leaders in most of the countries where it operates. Ageas has more than 45,000 employees and in 2019 the premium income amounted to more than EUR 36 billion (all figures at 100%).









1 Subject to "Fit & Proper" approval by the National Bank of Belgium







