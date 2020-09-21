BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relsup, which makes high-quality proprietary nutritional supplements, will debut at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program in October.
“We are expanding our retail distribution network every month,” said Steven Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor. “We are already available at VitaBeauti.com and StackedNutrition.com.
“Now, we will introduce our ‘Reliable Supplements That You Can Trust’ to buyers from large and small retail chains throughout the country,” Berens said. “ECRM’s annual buyer-seller conference for nutritional products allows our representatives to meet with more than 50 retail buyers.”
ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending October’s ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.
“This a major event for RelSup,” Berens said. “Retail buyers will be able to see our supplements first hand. There is no other event that enables us to meet with more than 50 retail buyers in less than a week.”
Berens knows that retail buyers are always seeking out new, high-quality dietary supplements for American consumers.
“An all-time high of 77 percent of American adults were taking dietary supplements even before the pandemic,” Berens said. “During the pandemic, sales for supplements skyrocketed because consumers wanted any health advantage they could give themselves.”
The nutritional supplements now available on VitaBeauti and Stacked Nutrition are:
“We want to make the next 12 months the year of RelSup supplements,” Berens said. “In the past month, two major health and wellness companies already added RelSup to their online portals. Now, we are looking at the prospect of more than 50 major retailers getting to know our brand.
“This is an amazing time for us,” he added.
To purchase RelSup supplements, visit VitaBeauti or StackedNutrition online.
Attachment
Robert Grant RelSup 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com
RelSup
Boca Raton, Florida, UNITED STATES
Robert Grant RelSup 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com
902675.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
RelSup LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: