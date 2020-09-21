The nutritional supplements now available on VitaBeauti and Stacked Nutrition are: 1) Supracol, which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine. 2) Artizak, which provides strong support for liver, gall bladder, and digestive function, helps promote metabolic health. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. Artizak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack. 3) Lactacol, which contains an enzyme, lactase, which aids in the digestion of dairy products. 4) Hepazak, which was developed to support liver health by providing unique ingredients that promote liver injury protection, contains a potent antioxidant, reduces acidosis, and aids in eliminating dyspeptic disorders.

The nutritional supplements now available on VitaBeauti and Stacked Nutrition are: 1) Supracol, which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine. 2) Artizak, which provides strong support for liver, gall bladder, and digestive function, helps promote metabolic health. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. Artizak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack. 3) Lactacol, which contains an enzyme, lactase, which aids in the digestion of dairy products. 4) Hepazak, which was developed to support liver health by providing unique ingredients that promote liver injury protection, contains a potent antioxidant, reduces acidosis, and aids in eliminating dyspeptic disorders.

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relsup, which makes high-quality proprietary nutritional supplements, will debut at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program in October.

“We are expanding our retail distribution network every month,” said Steven Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor. “We are already available at VitaBeauti.com and StackedNutrition.com.

“Now, we will introduce our ‘Reliable Supplements That You Can Trust’ to buyers from large and small retail chains throughout the country,” Berens said. “ECRM’s annual buyer-seller conference for nutritional products allows our representatives to meet with more than 50 retail buyers.”

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending October’s ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“This a major event for RelSup,” Berens said. “Retail buyers will be able to see our supplements first hand. There is no other event that enables us to meet with more than 50 retail buyers in less than a week.”

Berens knows that retail buyers are always seeking out new, high-quality dietary supplements for American consumers.

“An all-time high of 77 percent of American adults were taking dietary supplements even before the pandemic,” Berens said. “During the pandemic, sales for supplements skyrocketed because consumers wanted any health advantage they could give themselves.”

The nutritional supplements now available on VitaBeauti and Stacked Nutrition are:

Supracol , which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine.

, which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine. Artizak , which provides strong support for liver, gall bladder, and digestive function, helps promote metabolic health. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. Artizak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

, which provides strong support for liver, gall bladder, and digestive function, helps promote metabolic health. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. Artizak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack. Lactacol, which contains an enzyme, lactase, which aids in the digestion of dairy products.

which contains an enzyme, lactase, which aids in the digestion of dairy products. Hepazak, which was developed to support liver health by providing unique ingredients that promote liver injury protection, contains a potent antioxidant, reduces acidosis, and aids in eliminating dyspeptic disorders. Hepazak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

“We want to make the next 12 months the year of RelSup supplements,” Berens said. “In the past month, two major health and wellness companies already added RelSup to their online portals. Now, we are looking at the prospect of more than 50 major retailers getting to know our brand.

“This is an amazing time for us,” he added.

To purchase RelSup supplements, visit VitaBeauti or StackedNutrition online.

Attachment

Robert Grant RelSup 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com