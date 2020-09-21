New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aromatic Solvents Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176123/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on aromatic solvents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand and exports from APAC and increasing demand for toluene. In addition, demand and exports from APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aromatic solvents market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographical landscapes



The aromatic solvents market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Paints and coatings

• Automotive

• Pharmaceuticals

• Oilfield chemicals

• Others



By Type

• Toluene

• Xylene

• Ethylbenzene

• Benzene

• Others



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies extensive use in the paints and coatings industry as one of the prime reasons driving the aromatic solvents market growth during the next few years. extensive use in the paints and coatings industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our aromatic solvents market covers the following areas:

• Aromatic solvents market sizing

• Aromatic solvents market forecast

• Aromatic solvents market industry analysis





