Orlando, Florida, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands today announced the formation of Influence+United, the first global alliance of its kind.

Around the world, multinational companies have embraced Influencer Marketing in a way never seen before. However, true, global scale has eluded them… until now. Influence+United has brought together the top Influencer Marketing personnel around the world into a singular alliance.

“IZEA created the very first influencer marketing platform in 2006 -- spawning a new marketing category that has seen remarkable global growth and adoption,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our alliance partners to form another ‘industry-first’ initiative to create more opportunities for influencers and better outcomes for brands.”

Historically, Chief Marketing Officers have been hindered in their ability to receive cohesive multi-continent concepting, integrated strategy, and investment strategy – often having to waste time vetting and onboarding multiple vendors who lack the expertise and scalability required in the modern creator economy. Localized cultural nuances, language barriers, and contractual considerations are crucial considerations for each geography.

The Influence+United alliance seeks to take the stress of globalization and streamline the entire executional journey -- from proposal to results -- for the world’s foremost companies. The alliance will serve as the easiest way to execute a unified influencer marketing campaign with trusted leaders who are localized in presence, but global in scope.

Serving as Charter Member, IZEA plans to formally welcome Influence+United partners in subsequent announcements. Details pertaining to those members will be made public through newswire, online press center, and company’s social media channels.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators.

The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.



