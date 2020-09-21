The order is the company’s first to a municipality deploying ThermoVu community-wide



Lenexa, KS, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the receipt of a notable order from Linn County, KS for 42 ThermoVu™ non-contact temperature screening devices. Linn County represents the first municipality to deploy ThermoVuä units county-wide. The units will be placed in the courthouse, county offices, senior centers, parks/marinas, schools, and other populated public areas to detect high temperatures in staff and visitors.

ThermoVuä was launched recently as a non-contact temperature-measuring instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters. ThermoVuä has optional features such as facial recognition to improve facility security by restricting access based on temperature and/or facial recognition reasons. ThermoVuä provides an instant pass/fail audible tone with its temperature display and controls access to facilities based on such results. It can be widely applied in schools, hospitals, office buildings and other public venues.

“During these unprecedented times we have taken on the responsibility to provide municipalities and the citizens they serve with the necessary tools needed to fight COVID-19,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “The ThermoVuä unit is a highly versatile device that can be used in many situations. We are proud to partner with Linn County in taking the steps to provide a safe working and living environment for its citizens.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally recently launched two new product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu™ brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield™ brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to improve its revenue and operating results, especially in light of the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its customers, suppliers and employees; whether the Company will effectively manage the disruptions to its supply chain and business activities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic; whether the partnership with Linn County, KS will result in a longer-term relationship with Linn County and other municipalities that will increase the sale of the ThermoVuä and other safety products distributed by the Company; whether Linn County’s utilization of the ThermoVuä will provide adequate safety measures for staff and visitors at Linn County’s facilities; whether the Company will be able to effectively market and distribute the Shieldä and ThermoVuä product lines to its customers; whether the Company can acquire Shieldä and ThermoVuä products in the quantities and on a timely basis to fulfill its customers’ orders; whether the Company will be able to distribute the Shieldä and ThermoVuä products in a cost-effective, profitable manner; whether Shieldä products will be proven effective against the Covid-19 virus as claimed by its manufacturer; whether the ThermoVuä product will perform as anticipated; whether the Company’s new products will meet applicable government regulations as promulgated; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology and products to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters and whether the Company will be successful in its patent infringement litigation with Axon Enterprises, Inc. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.