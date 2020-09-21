UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced the launch of Applied Marketing Automation, the industry’s first natively integrated marketing automation application. Applied Marketing Automation allows agents and brokers to quickly build and track marketing email campaigns, delivering relevant, timely content to P&C and Benefits clients and prospects. Leveraging Applied Marketing Automation’s industry-specific curated content, agencies and brokerages can market to the right audience with the right message at the right time for more targeted prospecting, higher renewals conversion, and an elevated advisory role.
Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied Marketing Automation extends the value of the management system, eliminating the time and expense of managing separate, disparate marketing automation and content management systems. Users can immediately launch marketing communications from the management system, ranging from one off communications to robust marketing campaigns that nurture customers and prospects on relevant topics and subsequently track any marketing-related activities back into the management system. Core capabilities of the application include:
“In today’s digital age, consumers have unlimited access to information at the tap of a button, making it more important than ever to cut through the noise and reach audiences with the messages they want, when they want it,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied Marketing Automation marries the power of sophisticated marketing automation and content resources to enable agencies and brokerages to be more focused in their targeted marketing efforts to drive a stronger book of business.”
