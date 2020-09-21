New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166442/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on smart-connected pet collars market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strong bonding between owners and pets and increase in number of pet owners and increased spending on pets. In addition, Strong bonding between owners and pets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart-connected pet collars market analysis includes distribution channel segment, application segment, and geographical landscapes



The smart-connected pet collars market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Application

• Dogs

• Cats



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in the aging population globally, especially in developed countries as one of the prime reasons driving the smart-connected pet collars market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our smart-connected pet collars market covers the following areas:

• Smart-connected pet collars market sizing

• Smart-connected pet collars market forecast

• Smart-connected pet collars market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166442/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001