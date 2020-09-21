Fairfax, VA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International and FedLearn are joining forces to increase the number of online courses the association offers to its members at significant savings. Topics of courses currently offered at AFCEA online and in virtual courses include intelligence, satellite communications, networking, project management and leadership. FedLearn courses focus on subjects such as analytic tradecraft writing, critical thinking and diagnostic techniques. Acquisition and financial management courses are in the works for release later this year.

To take advantage of the savings, AFCEA members log into the association’s portal to review the FedLearn course descriptions and access the special promo code. They can then register for the selected course(s) at special prices.

“AFCEA prides itself on bringing valuable learning experiences to its members,” said Tina Jordan, AFCEA International vice president, membership. “The association is pleased to join with FedLearn to encourage and enable intelligence and information technology professionals to continue their lifelong learning through valuable and cost-effective programs like those offered by FedLearn.”

FedLearn also is pleased with the partnership. “[We are] honored to team with AFCEA to provide its members with access to professional development solutions specialized and contextualized to the FedGov areas they support," said J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and chief executive officer. “We look forward to helping AFCEA members enhance and build upon their professional skillsets to advance their individual missions to protect the defense and security of our nation.”

###

Learn more about AFCEA International and FedLearn online.

About AFCEA International

AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a nonprofit membership association serving and connecting people, ideas and solutions globally. Join online.

About FedLearn

FedLearn is transforming learning for the federal government. Its solution combines the best of traditional classroom and e-learning settings to offer a rich, collaborative learning experience available anytime and anywhere.

Maryann Lawlor AFCEA International (703) 631-6179 mlawlor@afcea.org