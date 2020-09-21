Through its alliance with Sector 5, All Covered will offer LTE connected Chromebooks to its education customers, an offering that will help close the digital divide faced by students in the United States.

Through its alliance with Sector 5, All Covered will offer LTE connected Chromebooks to its education customers, an offering that will help close the digital divide faced by students in the United States.

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), along with its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered) is proud to announce its reseller partnership with Sector 5, Inc. (Sector 5), which sells cellular connected Chromebooks, an offering that will help close the digital divide faced by students in the United States. Through the alliance, All Covered will offer Sector 5’s LTE connected Chromebooks to its education customers, by working toward providing every K-12 child with an internet-enabled Chromebook device, encouraging self growth and aiding to eliminate poverty levels due to lack of educational tools. This builds on the partnership with Neverware to transform PCs and Macs into Google Chrome Device Management capabilities.

Of the 35 million households in this country with children, approximately 15 percent have no home internet. Yet even before the pandemic hit, 7 out of 10 teachers were assigning online homework. Where education should be a leveler, students without connectivity are at a disadvantage when they are unable to complete assignments or even simply communicate with teachers and peers. Now that schools have implemented remote learning or hybrid learning, the need to get children connected is even more important to ensure they are not left behind.

“The Sector 5 LTE Chromebook fills a need in education that has largely gone ignored,” said Jon Clemons, National Solution Architect, Education IT Services, All Covered. “Greater responsibility has fallen on schools to not just provide their students with devices, but also ensure they have connectivity to use them. The Sector 5 device solves both.”

Studies show that those students without home internet access have a consistent pattern of lower scores in reading, math and science contributing more and more to the digital divide. Internet access to complete assignments is a proven game changer for the disadvantaged. Cellular connectivity allows schools to give devices to students who may not have a stable place to live or are in rural areas with no wired broadband internet.

Sector 5 significantly broadens the reach and opportunities that a modern advanced education experience can provide. Its cellular connected Chromebooks are simpler to use than a hotspot with a traditional Chromebook, and they are the only Chromebooks on the market durable enough for education and at an affordable price point for schools. Cell carriers are stepping up as well to provide schools with affordable data plans to power these devices.

Sector 5’s LTE Connected Chromebook was recently reviewed by blogger Gabriel Brangers, Chrome Unboxed who stated, “For students, this Chromebook can withstand being thrown around the house, in a backpack or a locker. And it offers the added versatility of LTE which enables any student to access the internet regardless if their family can afford WiFi.”

“We look forward to the amazing potential our partnership with Konica Minolta and All Covered brings to deploy more Chromebooks to students who need them,” said Erick Kuvshinikov, CEO of Sector 5, Inc. “This alliance will serve well toward fulfilling our mission to close the digital divide in our nation.”

Visit All Covered online to learn more about its education solutions and services.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Sector 5, Inc.

Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation that creates, manufactures and sells Sector 5 branded electronics utilizing Chrome, Android and Windows Operating Systems, focused on the educational and consumer electronics markets. Sector 5 and its manufacturing partners, "best in class" suppliers, and tier-1 designers are working together to combine American ingenuity and China’s manufacturing strengths to create products with the latest technology, innovative features (rugged designs, spill/drop resistant, portable) and fair pricing, exceeding market expectations. Sector 5’s distribution strategy centers on its competitive advantages in the B2B, retail, e-commerce, K-12 and higher education markets. Sector 5’s foundation of success and promise to the world is defined by a pursuit of simplicity and a commitment to innovation. Quality, reliability and excellent customer support is an integral component of that commitment. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com.



# # # # #

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us